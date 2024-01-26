MP: Narmadapuram Collector Appeals To Girls To Work Hard, Remain Confident

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena has appealed to girls to work hard and to remain confident in any situation.

She made the statement at a function held on the premises of the Narmadapuram Degree College on the National Girl Child Day which was observed on Wednesday.

Collector Sonia Meena was the chief guest at the function. Others present on the occasion were chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, city magistrate Sampada Saraf, president of the MP Swimming Association Piyush Sharma.

A large number of girl students from different schools in the city also took part in the function and presented cultural programmes that delighted the audience.

A song in praise of mother was also presented in the function. Meera Choudhary played patriotic songs on flute which captivated the guests. Another girl Varnika Tiwari displayed Yogic exercises that thrilled the audience.

Meena urged the girls to work hard and to remain confident in any situation.

Women build a society playing different roles in their families, the collector said, adding that the role of a woman, as mother and that of a wife, are the most important things.

She also said that the government had launched several schemes for women’s welfare so that they may be empowered.

Yadav said, “Women are playing an important role in the society.”

President of MP Swimming Association Piyush Sharma said, “It is necessary to empower women to develop a nation and men should play an important role in it.”

Girls honoured

Talented girls were honoured at the function for shining in sports and academic activities. One of them was Bharati Kahar who won a silver medal in the pentathlon at the national games in Goa last year.

The parents who have opted for family planning after the birth of one or two daughters were also honoured.

Those who were honoured were Meena and Anoop Sen, Smita and Avinash Sarathe, Varshan and Shailesh Gaur, Anjali and Bhawani Prasad and Sheetal and Amit Raikwar. All of them are the members of the Daughters’ Club.

The parents of the beneficiaries of Ladli Lakshmi Yojna – Pihu Gaikwad, Saanvi Malviya, Akahksha Sonia, Anya Sahu and Kaira Meshkar – were given assurance certificates of Rs 1.43 lakh under the scheme.