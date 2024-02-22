 MP: Narmadapuram CMO Gets Death Threat From Councillor’s Hubby
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Narmadapuram CMO Gets Death Threat From Councillor’s Hubby

MP: Narmadapuram CMO Gets Death Threat From Councillor’s Hubby

FIR registered against him, say police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey received death threat from the husband of a councillor of ward number 28 Kanchan Chokse, Jai Kumar Sethi Chokse, on Tuesday.

The police registered a case against Sethi Chokse under various sections of the IPC for issuing death threat and misbehaving with Pandey.

Kotwali TI Sourav Pandey said an FIR had been registered against Sethi Chokse after receiving an application from the CMO.

CMO told the police that the court had issued an order asking Chokse and Himanshu Mishra to vacate shop number-1 located below the Tilak Bhavan Dharamshala at Sethani Ghat.

Read Also
MP: Truck Carrying Poppy Husk Worth ₹25L Seized In Badnawar, Driver Held
article-image

The court has asked the administration to allot the shop to the successor of one Munna Lal Gadhwal, Rajesh Gadhwal, CMO said.

The shop number-2 located below the Dharmashala is in the name of Chokse but he has grabbed shop number-1, CMO further said.

A notice was issued to Sethi Chokse to vacate the shop number-1, but he was not ready to do that, CMO further said.

Sethi Chokse was pressing him for not getting the shop vacated, CMO said.

He said Sethi Chokse had not only given him death threat but also misbehaved with him on the premises of Nagar Palika office. The BharatiyaMazdur Sangh condemned Sethi Chokse’s conduct.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, MLA’s representative Mahendra Yadav and a few councillors went to the police station to resolve the issue, but their efforts came to naught.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Chhatarpur Man Held For Abducting Minor, Taking Her To Haryana, Raping Her

MP: Chhatarpur Man Held For Abducting Minor, Taking Her To Haryana, Raping Her

MP: ASI Among 3 Cops Hurt In Attack By Villagers In Shivpuri

MP: ASI Among 3 Cops Hurt In Attack By Villagers In Shivpuri

MP: Narmadapuram CMO Gets Death Threat From Councillor’s Hubby

MP: Narmadapuram CMO Gets Death Threat From Councillor’s Hubby

Bhopal: Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

Bhopal: Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

Bhopal: Conference On Anthropology In Service Of Nation Begins At IGRMS

Bhopal: Conference On Anthropology In Service Of Nation Begins At IGRMS