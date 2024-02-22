MP: Narmadapuram CMO Gets Death Threat From Councillor’s Hubby

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey received death threat from the husband of a councillor of ward number 28 Kanchan Chokse, Jai Kumar Sethi Chokse, on Tuesday.

The police registered a case against Sethi Chokse under various sections of the IPC for issuing death threat and misbehaving with Pandey.

Kotwali TI Sourav Pandey said an FIR had been registered against Sethi Chokse after receiving an application from the CMO.

CMO told the police that the court had issued an order asking Chokse and Himanshu Mishra to vacate shop number-1 located below the Tilak Bhavan Dharamshala at Sethani Ghat.

The court has asked the administration to allot the shop to the successor of one Munna Lal Gadhwal, Rajesh Gadhwal, CMO said.

The shop number-2 located below the Dharmashala is in the name of Chokse but he has grabbed shop number-1, CMO further said.

A notice was issued to Sethi Chokse to vacate the shop number-1, but he was not ready to do that, CMO further said.

Sethi Chokse was pressing him for not getting the shop vacated, CMO said.

He said Sethi Chokse had not only given him death threat but also misbehaved with him on the premises of Nagar Palika office. The BharatiyaMazdur Sangh condemned Sethi Chokse’s conduct.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, MLA’s representative Mahendra Yadav and a few councillors went to the police station to resolve the issue, but their efforts came to naught.