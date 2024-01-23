MP: Muslim Woman Converts To Hinduism, Citing ‘Restrictions’ In Islam

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Influenced by the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, a Muslim woman from Jabalpur, converted to Hinduism on Tuesday.

Raziya B and family |

The woman named Raziya B’s choice was made with the approval of her family. She embraced Hinduism, incorporating the presence of Hindu priests, chanting of mantras. Raziya explained her reasons for this conversion. She pointed out several restrictions for women in the Muslim faith as a significant factor that led her to choose Hinduism. The limitations faced by women in Islamic practices influenced her choice to embrace Hinduism, where she found a sense of freedom and inclusivity.

Hindu organization representatives were also present during this process.

Parents Unaware of Religious Conversion In Bhopal

The parents whose children studied at the illegally-run children’s home in Parwalia were unaware of the religious conversion taking place there. A day after the operator of the children’s home, Anil Mathew, had confessed to converting girls to another religion, Free Press spoke to parents of two children who studied there.

Neeraj Lodhi, who had sent his 8-year-old daughter to study there, said he was not aware of the religious conversion. Parent Bhoomi Paroha mentioned that her financial condition was not good enough to bring up her 10-year-old daughter, which is why she had sent her to the children’s home two years back.

She also stated that she was not aware that religious conversion was taking place there. Child Welfare Committee member Nivedita Sharma mentioned that if the NGO Aanchal had the intention to provide education to children, it should have given them the benefits of government-run schemes.