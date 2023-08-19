MP: Murder Case Solved Within 24 Hours, Juvenile Among 3 Held In Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested three persons, including a minor, for murdering a 42-year-old shopkeeper Narayan Prasad Vishwakarma aka Bhura.

The murder committed in the Kalika Nagar area on Thursday was solved within 24 hours of the incident, official sources said on Friday.

Two criminals were sent to jail and the minor was sent to a juvenile home.

According to reports, three criminals came to a shop of a motor mechanic on a bike late Thursday evening.

The trio attacked Vishwakarma, whose welding shop is adjacent to that of the mechanic, with a knife and rods.

The murderers have been identified as 23-year-old Shubham Jatav and Bala Shiva Jatav and a minor.

The police said that the accused did not want to give Rs 1,000 to the motor mechanic after getting their bike repaired.

Since the accused did not find the motor mechanic, they created a ruckus outside the motor mechanic’s workshop.

It was a coincidence that the motor mechanic had gone somewhere asking Vishwakarma to look after his workshop.

When Vishwakarma tried to pacify the trio, there was an altercation between him and the accused who murdered the welder.

According to sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Parag Saini, there are ten cases against ten cases and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against Shubham Jatav.

The accused did not want to give Rs 1,000 to the motor mechanic and they came to beat him up, and all of them were in a drunken state, Saini said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)