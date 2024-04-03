MP: Municipality Officials Groove On Vulgar Haryanvi Songs With Female Dancers at Religious Event In Gwalior (WATCH)

MP: Amidst Code of Conduct, Municipality Officials Spark Controversy With Obscene Dance at Religious Event In Gwalior (WATCH) | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pardesh): A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing officers posted at Badoni Municipality in Gwalior grooving with female dancers on vulgar Haryanvi songs at a mela orgainsed in Goleshwar Temple.

The incident took place on March 21, in which prominant figures like CMO Radha Raman of Badoni and Safai Inspector of Municipal Council Bhitarwar Vinod Khatik were seen actively participating in the dance. The clip has now gone viral on social media, sparking controversy.

The residents organized various social and cultural activities every year on the occasion of Shivratri. However, this year's festivities took an unexpected turn as the video capturing the scandalous dance surfaced online.

Notably, the event occurred within the confines of Model Code of Conduct, forcing police to take actions against it.

When inquired, CMO Babulal Kushwaha of Bhitarwar denied the incident. Meanwhile, CMO Radha Raman said that the last-minute requests from attendees was the reason behind it.

As per sources, the concerned citizens informed police about the indecent activity, after which the police arrived and halted the event.

The video has gone viral on social media and has sparked controversy and condemnation .