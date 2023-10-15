 MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna
The collision was so fierce that both the bikes were mangled in the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two bikes collided head-on with each other in Satna on Saturday, the police said. The police added that riders of both the bikes were grievously injured in the incident, and one of them died during treatment.

Maihar police station officials said that the incident took place in front of the Sardar petrol pump of the city. The collision was so fierce that both the bikes were mangled in the incident.

Both the motorists, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the community health centre in Amarpatan. One of them died during treatment. The treatment of another person is underway at the CHC, the police said.    

