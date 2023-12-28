MP MLA Court Gwalior Serves Warrant Against BJP MLA Narendra Kushwaha

Narendra Kushwaha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP-MLA Court of Gwalior has issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA from Bhind, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, on Wednesday, said an official.

Government pleader Abhishek Mehrotra said that the case is related to the elections. The complainant had filed the complaint against the MLA in the court and recently both complainant and the accused came to an agreement and the complainant decided to withdraw the case against the MLA, in the last hearing held. The matter had also come on the Court’s record.

He further added that on Wednesday, the accused’s (MLA Narendra) statement was scheduled to be recorded, but the MLA was in Bhopal and was not able to reach the court to record his statement.

On this, the court had issued a bailable warrant against the MLA.

Uma critical about Kashyap’s decision to give up salary

FP Photo

Former chief minister Uma Bharti has torn apart minister Chaitanya Kashyap’s decision not to take salary.

Kashyap has Rs 296 crore, so his giving up on Rs 12 lakh a year is no big deal, she said in a social media tweet on Wednesday.

Instead of returning the salary, he should spend it on the wedding of the poor girls, Uma said.

She cited a statement of Varun Gandhi who said the MPs and MLAs should not take salary.

According to her, to make the people’s representatives move on the path of honesty, their salaries and allowances should be decided according to the circumstances.

She does not return her salary to the government but helps the poor, Uma said.

After Uma’s statement, Kashyap visited her house and she advised him to donate his salary.