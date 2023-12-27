Bhopal: Heads Of Congress Wings Allege They Were Neglected At District Level Programs

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The presidents of various wings of Congress raised several issues related to the current district level party organisations in front of PCC president Jitu Patwari here on Wednesday. However, a few of the wing presidents gave a miss to the meeting.

During a one-on-one interaction with the PCC president, several wing presidents alleged that they and their district presidents were neglected by the district Congress committee (DCC).

“As a result, our communities remain unsupported during the elections, only the hardcore supporters of the Congress voted for the party, but for which the wings were formed, that motive remained unresponsive during the elections,” they claimed.

Many of them complained that in many DCC units such members were appointed, who only worked for a particular party candidate during the assembly elections. The remaining candidates kept on seeking DCC help, they claimed.

Many of them told Patwari that they were appointed by the previous PCC chief, but whenever they had gone to share the problems with the state in-charge, they did not get any help.

Verbal spat breaks out at PCC

A verbal spate broke out at PCC office when the office-bearer of Berojgar Dal Chandrika Prasad Dwivedi was not given entry to the meeting.

State coordinator of party wings and departments JP Dhanopia told Free Press that he stopped Dwivedi and told him that “this unit did not come under him and he will not be permitted to get the entry”.

On the other hand, Dwivedi said that the name of the wing is Berojgar Dal, but in actual it is a wing of the party. He also raised the issue that Dhanopia always tries to hush up the Congress leaders misusing his power. Many other wing presidents also raised the same issue.