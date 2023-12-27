 Bhopal: Patwari Stresses On Working Unitedly To Strengthen Congress
The PCC president on Wednesday called a meeting of all the departments and the wings of the party, which are more than 45 in numbers, here at the PCC office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jitu Patwari | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-appointed PCC president Jitu Patwari has sought the support of his party colleagues for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I will stand like a captain in the election battlefield and I want all seniors and my colleagues to support me on the lines of party ideology and to perform well in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Patwari said on Wednesday.

He said, “We respect all the party leaders and we will get success in the LS election after your support.”

“We have to work hard to get just 4% more votes in the upcoming LS election. We have the support of 40% voters and we have to go among the voters and share with them the party ideology, which has been prevailing for the past 138 years in the country,” Patwari further said.

Praising the outgoing PCC president Kamal Nath, Patwari said, “The ex-CM had prepared such an organisation in the state, which had reached to the grassroots level. We all have to work to give strength to the organisation.”

Later, he conducted one-on-one meetings with the members and took feedback about the assembly election and also about the prospect of the upcoming polls.

