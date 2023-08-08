MP: Mission Indra Dhanush Begins In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of Mission Indra Dhanush-05 has been launched from the district hospital.

Children and pregnant women are vaccinated under Indra Dhanush.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Dinesh Dehalwar, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Maheshwari, senior MPW Sunil Sahu, deputy chairman of Itarsi Nirmal Rajput and others were present on the occasion.

Block medical officer gave vitamin-A, and vaccinated the children. The children were also given OPB. The children from zero to five years and pregnant women were vaccinated.

Read Also Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years

All Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives, Asha, Aganwadi and other workers have been deployed for Indra Dhanush.

Dr Dehalwar said that the first phase of the programme, which began from August 7 would continue till August 12.

The second phase will begin from September 11 and continue till September 16 and the third from October 9 to 14.

Women and children are being vaccinated at 11 centres. Special vaccination sessions are held in high-risk areas.