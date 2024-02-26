 MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)
MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)

MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)

The latest case has come to light from a posh colony of the city where an elderly woman standing at the door of her house was robbed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the high alert in Gwalior, the strong security claims of the police have once again been exposed, after the third robbery within 24 hours in the city. A case of chain snatching from an elderly woman came to fore on Sunday night, making it clear that the fear of the police has now completely vanished among the miscreants. 

The latest case has come to light from a posh colony of the city where an elderly woman standing at the door of her house was robbed. The miscreants immediately fled the scene. 

According to reports, a 65-year-old woman Krishna Gupta, living in Harishankarpuram of Jhansi Road police station area of Gwalior, was standing at the door of her house when a young man approached her. The youth came on foot talking on a mobile phone, and started asking for directions. By the time the elderly woman could understand something, the miscreant pounced on her neck and snatched the gold chain. 

article-image

The woman started shouting but, by then the accused miscreant ran away. 

Accused identified through CCTV

The victim immediately informed the police about the incident, after which CSP Jhansi Road Circle, Hina Khan reached the spot and alerted the surrounding area. Police said that while checking the CCTV camera, they were able to identify the face of the robber. The police claim that the accused will be caught soon based on the CCTV footage.

