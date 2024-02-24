MP: Minor Among 3 Held For Stabbing Woman In Ashta | Pixabay

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested three goons, including a minor boy from Indore, for stabbing a woman and injuring in her house at Budhwara on February 15, official sources said

Sub-divisional officer of police Akash Amalkar said on Thursday that the police had begun to search for the accused on the basis of the clues provided by the woman and the CCTV footage.

An old enmity was the reason behind the attack on the woman, Amalkar said, adding that two accused are yet to be arrested.

When the police quizzed the accused, they confessed to committing the crime.

They said that a neighbour of the woman Nikki Tiwari gave Rs 1, 00, 000 to a contract killer Aman Chikna and his three accomplices for committing the crime.

The arrested accused said that they had known the woman.

Five people were involved in the crime, the police said, adding that the vehicle used to commit the crime was also confiscated.

Nikki Tiwari was presented before the court and remanded in police custody.

The police are still searching for Aman Chikna and his accomplice.

Those who were involved in the crime were identified as Jayesh Nahte (27), Satyam (19), Nikki Tiwari (30), Aman aka Chikna (18) and a minor. They are the residents of Indore.