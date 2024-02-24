MP: C-Arm Machine Remains Unused Due To Lack Of Orthopaedic Surgeon In Mhow |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A C-Arm machine worth nearly Rs 25 lakh, procured for orthopaedic surgeries three months ago for Mhow Civil Hospital, was opened recently. However, in the absence of an orthopaedic surgeon, this advanced medical equipment has not been put to use and remains locked up.

The C-arm or fluoroscopy machine uses X-ray imaging guidance during orthopaedic surgeries to enable surgeons to view the patient's anatomy in real-time. This leads to greater precision and reduces surgery time.

The machine was supplied to the hospital in November 2022, but has remained unused as the post of orthopaedic surgeon lies vacant after Dr Upendra Tiwari's tenure ended.

The hospital authorities said that orthopaedic procedures like closed reduction of fractures and biopsies require a C-arm machine. In the absence of such a machine, patients had to be referred to other facilities in Indore leading to delays in treatment.

However, despite the newly-installed machine, orthopaedic patients still have no option but to go elsewhere in the absence of a specialist.

Healthcare activists have expressed concern that the highly sensitive machine could malfunction if left unused for long periods. They have demanded that the government immediately appoint an orthopaedic surgeon on a priority basis so that the people of Mhow can benefit from the facility.