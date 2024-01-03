MP: Ministers To Get Staff After Green Signal From CM, Party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has begun to do exercises for appointment of ministers’ staff after the allotment of portfolios.

There are only eight ministers in the present cabinet who were in the government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They include deputy chief ministers and a few ministers.

Twenty-two new ministers have been sworn in, and efforts are being made to appoint staffers for them.

According to sources, approval of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and that of the party organisation has to be obtained for appointment of such staff.

The tainted officers are being kept away to so that the image of the government remains clean.

It is because of the staff that most of the ministers are caught in controversies.

Earlier also, the BJP tried to ensure that the party organisation should be consulted before appointing any staff for the ministers.

Information was sent to the general secretary of the party organisation at the time of appointment of any such staffers.

Nevertheless, because of the ministers’ tough stand against this policy, consultation with the party bosses before appointing staffers for ministers was stopped.

Efforts are again being made to take clearance from the senior party leaders before providing staffers to the ministers.

According to sources, the CM’s Secretariat will take feedback on the officers the ministers want to keep.

The CM’s secretariat will take clearance from the party organisation and issue orders accordingly.

The officers involved in controversies may not get a chance to serve the ministers.