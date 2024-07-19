MP: Minister Rakesh Singh Reviews Preparations For Regional Investors Summit In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): PWD Minister Rakesh Singh visited Jabalpur to review preparations for the Regional Investors Summit on Friday. He shared details about this important event, set to take place at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Culture and Information Center.

He stated, "under Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's leadership, special efforts are being made to boost investment in the state. The CM met with investors in Mumbai and worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the summit."

Singh explained that after the Investors Summit, a Post-Investors Meet will also be organised in the state.

He Stated More Points

- Continuous discussions with the attending industrialists will be maintained to ensure a good environment and necessary facilities are provided after signing MOUs.

- Regular monitoring will be conducted. He assured that this summit will open new paths for development in the Mahakoshal region, which has been neglected.

- He emphasised that tomorrow will be very important for the Mahakoshal region and the state.

The Chief Minister has made many positive efforts to accelerate industrial development in the state through this summit. This summit will help strengthen the state's economic situation and create new job opportunities.

The Benefits

Additionally, Rakesh Singh mentioned that the main aim of the government is to provide a favorable environment for investors to establish their industries in the state.

After the summit, the government will focus on providing all necessary facilities and support to investors who sign MOUs. They will ensure that no obstacles hinder the investors and that they can successfully set up their industries.

This summit will open new opportunities for investment and development in the Mahakoshal region, contributing to the prosperity of the state.