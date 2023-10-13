MP: Middle-Aged Man Found Dead In River In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a middle-aged man was found floating in a river in Satna on Thursday, the police said. The police added that the man was mentally unstable since a long time.

Kolgawan police of Satna have identified the man as Ashok Soni (50). Passers-by had spotted his body floating in the Madhavgarh river of Satna on Thursday morning. They quickly informed the police, who rushed to the spot and began probe. Soni’s kin had earlier lodged a missing person complaint, following which the police had been searching for them. His kin told the police that he had lost his mental stability, owing to a trauma, some time ago.

He suddenly went missing from the house a few days ago, after which a missing person complaint had been lodged. Later, Soni was found dead. The police have sent his body for post-mortem to the Satna district hospital. Further probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind his death, the police said.