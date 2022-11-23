MP: MANIT Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell made Self Help Group in adopted village Kharpa

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell MANIT and its Students Cell have organised a number of activities in the adopted village Kharpa in the Bhopal district.

The Self Help Group formation is one of the basic employment techniques to provide economic opportunity to villagers to prepare the product which is feasible in their village with the support of available resources.

“Our team has created the Pottery SHG which will provide a variety of articles in MANIT through stalls at very affordable prices,” says MANIT Unnat Bharat Abhiyan coordinator Pushpender Yadav.

The second SHG will provide vegetables and other locally available products through stalls in MANIT under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. UBA student’s cell has organised quiz competitions in the government middle school of Kharpa village for students and floated a number of questions on basic numerical, general knowledge, basic needs, social awareness, etc., which created competitive nature and motivation among the students.

The team head, Sudhanshu Pandey imparted awareness and use of digital education in higher studies to the students whereas Sanskriti Rajput encouraged the girls to continue their education and to always stay aware of their careers. The UBA team encouraged the students there to find and pursue their interests, Yadav said.

He also added that the MANIT Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell also triggers the villagers and school staff to participate in village development activities and its benefits. “Our students of UBA have motivated them to take part in Gram Sabha meetings and raised development issues for the better utilisation of Panchayat funds. They also helped the students how to use digital education in higher studies. They have also provided different sources of information and devices to take advantage of learning and practical aspects through digital education, ” he said.

He further said “Not only this, but the MANIT UBA team also provided the important information and website addresses to get the scholarship for higher education. There are a number of scholarships for girl students through the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, not only this Madhya Pradesh government is also providing scholarships and other girl child development programmes.” The basic knowledge of health and hygiene has been provided by the students of UBA cell to all the students in the government schools.

A detailed discussion and interaction took place between the students of the UBA cell and school students on hygiene/sanitation and cleanliness inside the school and their surroundings. A detail has been provided to the government school students on higher education institutions in the country and how to get admission in these premier institutes. These institutions are IITs, NITs, IIMSs, IIITs, and other centrally funded education institutes in the country, Yadav added.

Books and stationery items were distributed among the students. Yadav highlighted that our UBA team is doing excellent work in the adopted villages and in the future more development activities will take place. Director MANIT Professor NS Raghuwanshi and Dean (Institute Development & IR) Manisha Dubey also supported and motivated the UBA team of MANIT, Yadav said.

