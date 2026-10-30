MP Mandis To Remain Open On Holidays For Soybean, Maize Procurement, Says CM Yadav | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed that agricultural mandis across the state remain open for procurement even on holidays to facilitate soybean and maize-producing farmers.

The decision has been taken in view of the large inflow of notified agricultural produce into mandis across the state. Keeping mandis closed on holidays could force farmers to wait until the next working day to sell their produce, causing delays and financial difficulties.

“The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to facilitating soybean and maize-producing farmers and ensuring smooth procurement of their produce. It has now been decided to keep mandis open and continue the procurement of soybean and maize even on holidays. This will enable farmers to sell their produce without any inconvenience. Ensuring convenience for farmers, providing fair prices for their hard work and protecting their interests remain the state government's highest priorities,” CM Yadav said.

Mandi Board Officials Directed To Ensure Smooth Operations

According to an official release, all joint directors of the Mandi Board have been instructed to keep mandis open for farmers on holidays. Currently, mandis across the state are witnessing a large inflow of notified agricultural produce, and farmers need to sell their produce promptly and receive payment.

"If mandis remain closed on holidays, farmers may have to wait until the next working day to sell their produce, and the delay in the sale of agricultural produce would cause financial and practical difficulties for farmers. Keeping farmers’ convenience and interests in view, it is essential to ensure that operations at mandis continue smoothly even on holidays," the release added.

Officials Asked To Coordinate With Licensed Traders

The officials concerned have also been directed to hold discussions and meetings with licensed traders and establish proper coordination. They must ensure that agricultural marketing activities continue at mandi premises and sub-mandi premises on holidays so that farmers do not face unnecessary delays or inconvenience in selling their produce.