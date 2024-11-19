 MP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land

MP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land

It was reported that Jatav captured Raju's mother land and they came to his house to discuss things regarding the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a man (mama) allegedly assaulted his nephew to death over a land dispute. The accused turned violent after his nephew demanded his mother's share in the land.

The deceased was identified as Raju Jatav (30), resident of Sillarpur village of Karaira. It was reported that he had killed his father four years ago.

Read Also
Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore
article-image

According to information, Raju Jatav, along with his friend Kallu Lodhi (26) and mother reached his maternal uncle's Jatav house in Bamour Damraun Majra village around 9:30 pm on Monday.

Jatav asked his uncle to release his mother's share of land. Jatav's son Chandan and his nephew Gabbar Jatav were also present. The conversation escalated, when Jatav refused to give back Raju's mother land. Both groups hurled abuses at each other.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out; Check Here
Viral Post: Redditor Gets Cheated On Ordering Vegetables Via Swiggy Instamart During 'Shradh', Reports 'Scam' Of Receiving Underweight Items
Viral Post: Redditor Gets Cheated On Ordering Vegetables Via Swiggy Instamart During 'Shradh', Reports 'Scam' Of Receiving Underweight Items
RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21
RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 Released; Objections Can Be Raised From Nov 21
Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means
Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Couple Ditches Plastic & Digital Invitations For Eco-Friendly Wedding Card That Grows...
article-image

Furious, Jatav along with Chandan and his nephew Gabbar started thrashing Raju and his friend Kallu Lodhi with sticks. Raju's mother pleaded his brother to leave him, but in vain. He kept on thrashing them. Somehow, Kallu managed to flee.

All of three then assaulted Raju and he died on the spot. The police were informed and a case was registered in Bhaunti police station against the accused maternal uncle, his son and nephew. Further investigations are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land

MP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land

MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces To Fill 2.5 Lakh Govt Positions Over Next 5 Years

MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces To Fill 2.5 Lakh Govt Positions Over Next 5 Years

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Addresses 17th AUAP Conference In Bhopal (WATCH)

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Addresses 17th AUAP Conference In Bhopal (WATCH)

MP Nov 19 Weather Update: Dense Foggy Morning, Freezing Nights In State; Temperature Drops To 10°C...

MP Nov 19 Weather Update: Dense Foggy Morning, Freezing Nights In State; Temperature Drops To 10°C...

Watch Video: Dozens Of Muslim Shopkeepers Forced To Vacate Stalls At Swadeshi Fair In MP's Damoh

Watch Video: Dozens Of Muslim Shopkeepers Forced To Vacate Stalls At Swadeshi Fair In MP's Damoh