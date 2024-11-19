MP: Man Kills Nephew In Shivpuri For Demanding Mother's Share In Land

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a man (mama) allegedly assaulted his nephew to death over a land dispute. The accused turned violent after his nephew demanded his mother's share in the land.

The deceased was identified as Raju Jatav (30), resident of Sillarpur village of Karaira. It was reported that he had killed his father four years ago.

Read Also Man From Bihar Deported From Sharjah For Carrying Forged Passport, Held In Indore

According to information, Raju Jatav, along with his friend Kallu Lodhi (26) and mother reached his maternal uncle's Jatav house in Bamour Damraun Majra village around 9:30 pm on Monday.

Jatav asked his uncle to release his mother's share of land. Jatav's son Chandan and his nephew Gabbar Jatav were also present. The conversation escalated, when Jatav refused to give back Raju's mother land. Both groups hurled abuses at each other.

Furious, Jatav along with Chandan and his nephew Gabbar started thrashing Raju and his friend Kallu Lodhi with sticks. Raju's mother pleaded his brother to leave him, but in vain. He kept on thrashing them. Somehow, Kallu managed to flee.

All of three then assaulted Raju and he died on the spot. The police were informed and a case was registered in Bhaunti police station against the accused maternal uncle, his son and nephew. Further investigations are underway.