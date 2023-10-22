MP: Man Held, Liquor Worth ₹36K Confiscated In Ganj Basoda

Representative Image |

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of rural and Ganj Basoda police arrested a man and confiscated liquor worth Rs 36,000 from his possession on Saturday, official sources said.

The arrested liquor peddler was identified as Sanju Ahirwar, a resident of Dudhawari Pathari village.

Nearly 300 quarters of liquor were kept in 50 cartons each. The accused has been sent to jail, the police said.

According to reports, the officials of the district administration and the police have been keeping an eye on the drug peddlers and liquor sellers and manufacturers after the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the ensuing election.

A State Surveillance Team and a Flying Surveillance Team have been set up following the instructions of additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav.

The teams have been deployed at the entry and the exit points of the city, sources said.

BJP men congratulate Hari Singh Raghuwanshi

A large number of BJP workers visited the residence of former legislator of the party from Gyaraspur constituency Hari Singh Raghuwanshi on Saturday to congratulate him on getting a ticket from the BJP.

Those who visited Raghuwanshi’s residence included representative of Member of Parliament Devendra Yadav.