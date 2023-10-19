MP: Man Held For Smuggling Silver At Bhopal Junction Railway Station

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway police (GRP) of Bhopal arrested a man on charges of smuggling 33 kilograms of silver at Bhopal junction railway station on Wednesday, officials said. Cops believed he tried to smuggle the stuff into Vidisha.

GRP station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said the arrest was made following a tip-off from credible sources. The police launched a search operation and managed to swoop down on a suspect at Bhopal junction railway station. When his bag was opened, 33 kilograms of silver was recovered. He gave no satisfactory answer after being questioned. He was taken to custody thereafter.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused is a resident of Ashoka Garden locality in Bhopal, and is a goldsmith.

