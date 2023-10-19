 MP: Man Held For Smuggling Silver At Bhopal Junction Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man Held For Smuggling Silver At Bhopal Junction Railway Station

MP: Man Held For Smuggling Silver At Bhopal Junction Railway Station

GRP station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said the arrest was made following a tip-off from credible sources.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway police (GRP) of Bhopal arrested a man on charges of smuggling 33 kilograms of silver at Bhopal junction railway station on Wednesday, officials said. Cops believed he tried to smuggle the stuff into Vidisha.

GRP station house officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan said the arrest was made following a tip-off from credible sources. The police launched a search operation and managed to swoop down on a suspect at Bhopal junction railway station. When his bag was opened, 33 kilograms of silver was recovered. He gave no satisfactory answer after being questioned. He was taken to custody thereafter.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused is a resident of Ashoka Garden locality in Bhopal, and is a goldsmith.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman Kills 2-Yr-Old Niece, Dumps Body Under Sofa
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Full-Dress Rehearsal For Nat’l Police Commemoration Day Today

Bhopal: Full-Dress Rehearsal For Nat’l Police Commemoration Day Today

MP: Newcomers Take To Innovative Digital Campaign Tactics

MP: Newcomers Take To Innovative Digital Campaign Tactics

Bhopal Premiere League: Bhopal Super Kings Beat Faith Fighters In Opener

Bhopal Premiere League: Bhopal Super Kings Beat Faith Fighters In Opener

Bhopal: Mother Of Two Jumps Into Well With Children After Quarrel With Husband

Bhopal: Mother Of Two Jumps Into Well With Children After Quarrel With Husband

Bhopal: 28 Roller-Skaters From City To Take Part In CBSE Championship

Bhopal: 28 Roller-Skaters From City To Take Part In CBSE Championship