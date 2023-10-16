 MP: Man Dies During Election Training In Jabalpur
MP: Man Dies During Election Training In Jabalpur

The deceased employee has been identified as Saligram Nagvanshi, a resident of Bargi Nagar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
MP: Man Dies During Election Training In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man died during training for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election in PSM College campus in Jabalpur on Monday. The employee had reportedly fainted during the training after which he was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to information, polling team employees were being given training at Jabalpur’s PSM College when Nagvanshi fainted. He was immediately taken to Victoria Hospital by an ambulance.

During a medical examination the doctor at Victoria Hospital declared the employee dead.

Soon after receiving the information, Jabalpur SDM also reached the spot. Talking to the media, he confirmed the death of the employee.

Reason not yet known

Reason behind the emplyees sudden death has not been ascertained yet. 

It is noteworthy that the state is scheduled to vote on November 17 while the results for the assembly poll will be declared on December 3. Considering that the elections are barely a month away, the administration has started preparations for smooth and fair conduct of elections. 

