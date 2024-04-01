MP: Man Dead After Truck Hits Bike, Was On Way To Meet Girl For Marriage In Jabalpur; Sister Critical

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a man lost his life while his sister is severely injured after a speeding loading vehicle hit their bike in Jabalpur on Monday. The man, along with his relatives in the other vehicle, was on way to meet a girl for marriage match.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Patel, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His sister, Abha Patel is said to be critical and is currently under medical treatment.

The injured woman was promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent medical treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the loading vehicle, responsible for the accident, fled the scene. According to the onlookers, the truck was in high speed, leading to the collision.

The siblings, hailing from the Budhagar area, were en route to Tilwara when the unfortunate incident occurred on the stretch near Sanjeevani Nagar police jurisdiction. They were on their way to see a marriage match for Mukesh.

The locals informed the police about the accident, immediately. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to bring the perpetrator to justice and prevent such tragedies from recurring on this stretch of the highway.

The accident has raised concerns over road safety and the need for stricter enforcement measures on the national highway.