 MP: Man Assaulted With Dog Leash Over Dispute On WhatsApp Group
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly assaulted by another man following a heated discussion on a WhatsApp group on March 15.

The Awadhpuri police said the complainant, Brij Kishore Mishra, 55, a resident of Vaidvati Colony told the police that a social media post was shared on the group on March 14, on which he gave his opinion and the vice-president of the colony, Ravikant Mishra, also expressed his opinion. However, a difference cropped up between the two and Ravikant threatened to thrash Brij Kishore, but later deleted the message.

Brij Kishore said that when he was on a morning walk with another member of the society named Rajneesh Pandey on the morning of March 15, Ravikant accosted him while walking his dog. Brij Kishore alleged that Ravikant unleashed his dog on him, who left him wounded and thrashed him with the dog leash too.

As the members of the society gathered on the spot, Ravikant threatened to kill Brij Kishore the next time if he argued with him and left the spot. The police said Brij Kishore is a grade 3 officer in the state open school department, while the accused is an assistant engineer at a telecom company.

