MP: Man Arrested For Raping Girl On Pretext Of Marriage In Jabalpur

MP: Retired Deputy CEO's Son Arrested For Raping Girl On Pretext Of Marriage In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Police have arrested the son of a retired Deputy CEO on rape charges on Monday. A girl has lodged a complaint against Ankit Tekam in Gwarighat police station, accusing the youth of raping her for the last one year on the pretext of marriage. The victim said that whenever she tried to talk of marriage, Tekam would avoid it.

The girl said that she met the accused during a reception in Shakti Nagar four years ago and both of them became good friends. The victim started meeting Ankit often and their friendship gradually turned into love. Ankit's parents had gone somewhere on April 10, 2023 when he called the victim to his house in Saindham Colony and raped her.

The girl said that whenever Ankit met her, he always said that he loved her very much and wanted to marry her. According to the girl, Ankit had started coming to the place where she lived on rent. During police interrogation, the girl said that when she started building pressure on Ankit for marriage, he kept her at his home, hiding from his parents for a few days. Later, she went to her aunt's house in Katni.

Police arrested Ankit on complaint

The girl told the police that on March 4, 2024, she got information that Ankit was marrying another girl. He also got engaged. When she reached Ankit's house, she was beaten up. To prevent his parents from knowing about her, Ankit forcibly made her sit in the car and took her towards Rampur, where during the argument the car collided with the divider. The girl said that Ankit's father has been the Deputy CEO in the District Panchayat. He retired only a few years ago.