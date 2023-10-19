MP: Man Arrested For Murdering Woman In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The rural police arrested a man for disposing of a woman near MalakhediChakkar road, one kilometer from the district headquarters in the early hours of October 12, official sources said.

The murdered woman was identified as Mamta Irpache. A team was set up following the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh to search for the murderer.

The team set up by sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini and headed by town inspector of rural police station Praveen Chouhan solved the murder mystery.

Chouhan said murderer Krishna Kumar Yadav hit the woman in the head from behind and she died.

Yadav was living in a makeshift house near an under-construction building. Many people used to visit the woman.

When he saw the outsiders visiting the woman, Yadav tried to talk to her, but she refused to interact with him.

Yadav got angry with the woman for her refusal to talk to him and disposed of her.

One held with ganja worth Rs 20K, another with pistol

The Shivpur police have arrested a drug peddler and man carrying illegal arms from two different places, official sources said.

Ganja was seized from one person and a pistol and a live cartridge from another.

According to Shivpur police station in charge Vivek Yadav, the police launched a campaign against illegal arms holders and drug peddlers following instructions by superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

The police said that the person who was carrying 1.3 kg ganja was identified as Mohan Jat. The cost of the cannabis is Rs 20,000.

The other person, who was carrying a pistol, was identified as Rajkumar. Both the accused have been present to the court.

Collector chairs meeting to review preparation for elections in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh chaired a virtual meeting in the town on Wednesday to review the preparations being ensured ahead of elections, officials sources said.

In the meeting, collector Singh instructed to complete all the preparations for name nomination as soon as possible. He said that the notification for elections will be released on October 21, after which the process of receiving nominations from the candidates will begin. In view of this, he directed all registration officers to keep all preparations in check.

He continued by saying that as many as 600 polling booths will be set up across the entire district, where webcasting will take place too. Apart from the critical polling centres, other polling centres will also be included, he added. He then said that all registration officers should ensure that they send the list of centres proposed in their area to the district office, so that the arrangements for webcasting can be made there.

Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh and other administrative officials were also present.