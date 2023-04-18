MP: Male Cheetah Oban once again crosses over to Shivpuri district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is for the second time that male Cheetah ‘Oban’ crossed over the boundaries of Kuno National Park (Sheopur) to reach the limits of Shivpuri district. It has been spotted in Berad village area of Shivpuri which is at least 35 km away from the Kuno. Forest officials are on toes in ensuring its safety. They are telling to villagers that they don’t need to fear from the cheetah as it doesn’t attack human beings.

“ It was on Sunday that male Cheetah Oban crossed over to Shivpuri district. Its location is somewhere in Berad village area of Shivpuri. Oban covered distance of at least 35 kilometer to reach there. Oban escaped from Kuno under the exploration bid and this is second time that it crossed over the boundaries of Kuno,” said an officer of Kuno National Park,

When contacted, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Kuno National Park, Prakash Kumar Verma said to the ‘Free Press’ that the monitoring team is following Oban which has crossed over the boundaries of Kuno and spotted somewhere in Berad village of Shivpuri.

As of now, monitoring team is closely following the Oban and waiting that it should return to Kuno on itself. It was in the first week of April that Oban had escaped from Kuno National Park and reached Shivpuri district. Almost after five days of its escape, Kuno officials have tranqualised it and brought it back to Kuno where it was released into the wild.

So far it is not decided that whether this time also, Oban will be rescued through the tranqualisation process or forest team will wait for some more days with the hope that Oban should return to Kuno on itself. The tranqualisation is a painful process in which animal goes into the shock. Often animal could not be tranqualised.

