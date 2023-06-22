MP: Major Train Tragedy Averted As Vigilant Loco Pilot Spots Unlocked Concrete Sleepers In Satna; Visuals Surface

Madhya Pradesh: Major Rail Tragedy Averted As Loco Pilot Spots Unlocked Concrete Sleepers In Satna; Visuals Surface |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A vigilant loco pilot ..and a major train tragedy was averted in Satna on Sunday!

The matter pertains to the railway track between Satna-Uchehra railway station of West Central Railway on Mumbai-Howrah railway line.

According to information, when Mahakaushal Express was passing by Satna on Sunday night, several concrete sleepers on the down track between Piprikala and Kundahari were found unlocked. Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against unknown accused under section 150 of Railway Act.

How The Incident Unfolded?

According to a report by ABP News, the incident came to light after the loco pilot of Mahakaushal Express spotted a disturbance on the railway track after something collided with the train engine on Sunday night. The loco pilot informed the railway control in Jabalpur about the disturbance. On his alert, the RPF team reached the spot along with the officers of the operating department and found that 37 concrete sleepers were unlocked on the down track between Piprikala and Kundahari.

The investigation team, reportedly, recovered more than 150 keys from the spot. According to railway sources, preliminary investigation has revealed that unknown miscreants had taken out the keys used to lock the sleepers. Two cycles, a hammer and wrench have also been seized from the spot.

Sleepers Locked Within 40 Mins

After inspection, all the sleepers were locked within 40 min and train operations began as usual.

RPF Commandant Arun Tripathi told the media that on the complaint of Varun Shukla, senior section engineer of Rail Path Uchehra, a case has been registered against unknown accused under Section-150 of Railway Act 1989 at Uchehra police station. A team of 4 RPF inspectors has been formed to identify and arrest the unknown accused. More than 2 dozen railway police personnel have been included in the team.