 Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Jail Inmate Dies During Treatment, Kin Allege Physical Assault By Cops
According to sources, Manu’s relatives have accused jail administration of physical assault, who was arrested by Adhartal police on the basis of a warrant.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner of Jabalpur Jail died in the hospital while undergoing treatment on Thursday noon. His family created ruckus outside the jail, accusing the cops of physical assault.

The prisoner Suresh alias Manu Vishwakarma (28) was put behind the bars the 4th time on June 18. Later, he became sick and was admitted to the hospital.

article-image

Deputy Jailer Madan Kamlesh informed that Manu was addicted to drugs and complained of uneasiness. Following which, he was take to hospital, where he died during the treatment.

To probe the allegations of Manu's family, the Deputy Jailer has ordered a judicial investigation.

His post-mortem was conducted in presence of jail administration and relatives of the deceased.

