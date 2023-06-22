Madhya Pradesh: Vishnu Temple Being Restored In Dev Badla

FP Photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Ancient Vishnu temple at Devanchal in Dev Badla Belpan area is being restored. The place is on the Bhopal-Indore highway near the source of Nevaj river.

The temple has been restored up to the roof and a dome will be constructed over it.

The Archaeological Survey of India has been excavating the area since 2016. A large number of ancient idols have been exhumed.

The excavation was stopped during covid-19 pandemic, but the work has started again.

President of Devbadla temple committee Onkar Singh has said the temple is unique. A sub-engineer of the Archaeological Survey of India Ajay Singh Rajput is supervising the excavation work.

In-charge of Dev Badla memorial Kunwar Bijendra Singh Bhati said each stone of the temple should be put in its own place.

A team of the archaeological department is soon arriving at Devbadla to restore the temple. Bhati, looking after the work of removing stones, said once the stones were removed, further work would be done.

Dev Badla is a religious place where a large number of people visit every year. Although there is no road, the devotees reach there through hilly terrains.

The district administration does not pay any attention to this place. Last year, red sand was laid on the road to facilitate the devotees.

There is no tar coal or cement road, and a public lavatory is lying half constructed.

