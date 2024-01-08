MP: 'Main Dilli Kyu Jaunga...,' Says Ex-CM Kamal Nath After Taking Oath As Chhindwara MLA (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister and Congress MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath took oath on Monday morning, after returning from abroad.

Newly elected Congress MLA Sohanlal Valmiki also took oath after Nath.

Replying to media queries if he would stay active in Delhi politics now, Nath said, "(Main Dilli kyu jaunga) Why should I go to Delhi. I am not going anywhere. I will work in Madhya Pradesh."

When asked why opposition alliance is not part of Congress' flagship Nyay Yatra , Nath said, "the leaders responsible might have the answer as he was not part of the opposition alliance meeting."

Notably, Nath has won the assembly seat from Chhindwara. During the oath ceremony of the MLAs, he was out of the country. Therefore, on Monday, a special session was held where the MLAs who could not participate in the oath ceremony were administered oath by speaker and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Nath had defeated his BJP opponent Banti Sahu by over 36k votes from Chhindwara.

Congress MLA Valmiki won the election from Parasia seat in Chhindwara district by defeating BJP candidate Jyoti Dehariya by a margin of only a little more than 2k votes.

After Congress was reduced to 66 seats in a 230-member house, the party's high command replaced him with former Rau MLA Jitu Patwari as Madhya Pradesh Congress president.