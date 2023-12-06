Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader Paints His Face Black In Support Of Phool Singh Baraiya In Gwalior

Congress Kisan Morcha General Secretary Yogesh Dandautiya blackens his face in front of media. |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress Kisan Morcha General Secretary wore black face paint to show support for Phoolsingh Baraiya, the party's leader and the recently elected MLA from Bhander, Datia on Wednesday.

In the past, Baraiya promised to have his face blackened in front of the assembly if the BJP were to win even 50 of the seats up for grabs in this assembly election.

That being said, Baraiya appeared to be under assault as the BJP won the state with spectacular ease. Congress Kisan Morcha's General Secretary, Yogesh Dandautiya, stated that he would blacken his face to support Baraiya and wish to remain faithful to him.

Baraiya announced to blacken his face on December 7

On December 5, the Congress MLA announced, "I stand by my statement. Though I want to make it clear that had the Election Commission of India (ECI) conductsed a fair election today, I can say in writing that the BJP had not gotten enough votes in Madhya Pradesh to win even its 50 seats in the state. Even if I have to red our face by shedding blood to save the country, democracy and the Constitution, we will do it."

When reminded about his words regarding the blackening of face, Baraiya announced a fixed date and time to do so and said, "I will fulfill it on December 7 at 2 pm."

Speaking on the Madhya Pradesh election results, the Congress MLA accused BJP of a conspiracy.