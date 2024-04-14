MP: LS Poll Is Between Honest And Dishonest, Says CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav did a whirlwind tour of Shahdol, Rewa and Satna Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday.

Making a blistering attack on the Congress, the CM asserted that the Lok Sabha election is between honest and dishonest. “The grand old party has a blot on its forehead that Lord Ram could not enter into the sanctum sanctorum despite 70 years of Independence.

“Had Congress accepted the invitation to Ram temple then it could have been able to wash its sin, but it left the opportunity,” he said.

He added that this general election is not a common election rather it is an election to take the country forward. “The election is to bring smiles on the faces of farmers, women and youths and to provide their due rights to them,” the CM added.

Speaking about the development that took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, he said that the Congress only did lip service and the BJP had done the real work.

Shedding light on the welfare steps taken for tribals, he said that his government had increased Rs 1,000 on the price of coarse cereals kodu kutki, jowar and bajra etc. Wheat is being purchased at Rs 2,400 per quintal. In coming years, MSP of wheat will be taken to Rs 3,000 per quintal, he said.

Congress, BSP leaders join BJP

A large number of Congress and BSP leaders and workers took the BJP membership in presence of CM Mohan Yadav. Those who joined BJP include former MLA Rajkumar Urmalia and former janpad president Mohanlal Adivasi and others.