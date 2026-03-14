MP LPG Crisis: Women Brew Tea Using 'Chulhas' On Streets; Cylinder ‘Funeral’ Taken Out In Ashoknagar-- VIDEO

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh):Women made tea on the roadside in protest against the LPG cylinder shortage in Ashoknagar on Saturday.

The protest took place at Gandhi Park, where women lit traditional chulhas and prepared tea to show that many families are being forced to cook on wood and cow-dung cakes because LPG cylinders are not available.

Protesters also raised slogans and demanded that the authorities solve the problem quickly.

Workers of the Indian National Congress also staged a protest over the issue. As part of the demonstration, they carried out a symbolic funeral procession of an LPG cylinder to express their anger over the crisis.

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Many residents said they are facing serious trouble as booking numbers for gas cylinders are not being issued. People complained that without booking numbers they cannot receive cylinders from gas agencies, leaving them uncertain about when they will get cooking gas.

Due to the shortage, hotel and restaurant owners have reportedly been asked to look for other fuel options. At the same time, the administration has tightened monitoring to prevent black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Haribabu Rai said the shortage of gas cylinders in the area has become severe. According to him, many people are standing in long queues outside gas agencies but still do not know when they will receive a cylinder. Because of the shortage, several people are being sent back from agencies without getting gas.

He added that many families are now forced to cook food using traditional chulhas due to the lack of LPG supply.

Rai also alleged that the crisis is linked to decisions taken by Narendra Modi under pressure from the United States. He warned that petrol and diesel shortages could also arise in the future, which may push the country decades backward.