MP LPG Crisis: 'Vishv Guru Banna Hai Aur Ye Haalat Hai…' 14-Year-Old Boy Breaks Down Over Long Queue In Chhatarpur, Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy broke down while standing in a long queue for an LPG cylinder in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

His emotional reaction has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the boy can be seen standing in the queue along with other people waiting for their turn. While speaking to the media persons present there, he expressed frustration over the situation and questioned the condition of basic services in the country.

The boy can be heard expressing frustration while pointing towards the long line of people waiting for gas. He said, “Humare desh ka kuch nahi ho sakta… Vishv Guru banna hai aur ye haal hai desh ka.” (Nothing will improve in our country… we talk about becoming a world leader but look at the condition here.)

Referring to elections, he said, “29 ki 29 Lok Sabha seats aap hi logon ne di thi na.” (You people gave all 29 Lok Sabha seats, didn’t you?) He also criticised political discussions and said, “Jaat-paat ke naam par baat karte hain… healthcare aur education par koi baat nahi karta.” (People talk about caste divisions but no one talks about healthcare and education.)

Pointing towards the long line of people waiting for gas cylinders, the boy said that it was difficult to believe that the country talks about becoming a “Vishwaguru” while citizens are struggling for basic needs.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | ‘Humare Desh Ka Kuch Nahi Ho Sakta…’: 14-Year-Old On Standing In LPG Queue For Hours In Chhatarpur #lpggascrisis #IndiaNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SgDqAZS9PM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 17, 2026

The boy added that he was not speaking against any one party and said, “Main BJP ke khilaaf nahi hoon… BJP, Congress sab isi mein lage hain.” (I am not against BJP… BJP and Congress, everyone is involved in the same system.)

He stated that both Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress were responsible for the current situation.

'न हिंदू, न मुस्लिम, बस एजुकेशन...' गैस के लिए लाइन में खड़े 14 साल के बच्चे ने हिलाया सिस्टम, रातो-रात इंटरनेट पर वायरल



Chhatarpur Boy viral video: छतरपुर के पन्ना रोड पर स्थित स्वरूप गैस एजेंसी के बाहर लगी कतारों के बीच एक 14 वर्षीय बालक ने देश की मौजूदा व्यवस्था, राजनीति और… pic.twitter.com/wbiaVtVczH — AajTak (@aajtak) March 17, 2026

According to information, the incident took place on Panna Road outside a warehouse of a gas agency where people had gathered to collect domestic LPG cylinders. Due to the shortage, residents were seen standing in long lines for several hours to receive their cylinders.

He also mentioned Virat Kohli and said, “Virat Kohli London kyun gaya?” (Why did Virat Kohli go to London?) before adding, “Humari kya galti hai ki hum is desh mein paida hue?” (What is our fault that we were born in this country?)

The boy further said, “Ye sab government ka haal hai… jahan ja sakte ho chale jao.” (This is the condition of the government… go wherever you can if you have the chance.)

The boy also said, “Abhi main 14 ka hoon, 4 saal baad 18 ka hounga aur NOTA ko vote dunga” (I am 14 now, in four years I will turn 18 and vote for NOTA).

He even compared the situation with neighbouring countries and said, “Pakistan aur Bangladesh ki sthiti shayad isse achchi hogi.” (The situation in Pakistan and Bangladesh may even be better than this.)

The emotional remarks of the boy have drawn attention online, with many people reacting to the video and discussing the issues raised in it.