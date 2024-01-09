 MP: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advises Newly-Elected MLAs To Spend More Time In House
MP: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advises Newly-Elected MLAs To Spend More Time In House

The two-day orientation programme for newly elected MLAs started on Tuesday; however, most of the members, including seniors like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang, also attended the event.

Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presided over an orientation programme for the MLAs of Madhya Pradesh at Vidha Sabha in Bhopal on Tuesday.



Addressing the newly-elected MLAs, he said, "If you want to become a national politician, then be ready to spend more time in the house."

He shared several important notes for the members of the legislative assembly; he said, “Always keep your questions short, so that there is enough time for the minister to provide a convincing answer."

Speaking to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said that the questions raised in the assembly give the correct picture of the state. "You must always chase the root of the question. It will help you understand the issues of Madhya Pradesh."

Birla also appreciated the attitude of the leader of the opposition, Umang Singhar and questioning the drop in number of assembly sessions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also praised Umang Singhar and said, “He took his turn like an opponent, and he did not miss the chance.”.

LoP Umang Singhar raised his concern about the reduced numbers of assembly sessions and sittings. He said that now the government skips answering the questions raised in the assembly.

He asked to institute a research unit in the assembly to boost democratic behaviour in the state.

