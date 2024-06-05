MP Lok Sabha Polls Result: Shivraj Emerges As 'Mass Leader' In True Manner, Registers Highest Victory Margin Of 8.21 Lakh Votes

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Shankar Lalwani together celebrate party's victory in Madhya Pradesh. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The big leaders rise from ashes. This saying aptly suite former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was struggling for his political revival after party decided not to give him another chance as Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

He won Vidisha Lok Sabha seat with a huge difference of 8.21 lakh and it is possibly the biggest ever victory margin registered in the state so far. Now he is all set to go to centre to play much bigger role in the national politics. During the canvassing of Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi had already told that he will take Chouhan to the centre.

BJP leaders and masses have started to speculate that what role he may be getting in the center. Many are guessing that he may get some heavy post in the Modi cabinet.

More importantly, it is Ladli Behana's which played a pivotal role in the massive victory of Chouhan. It was his previous government which came up with the populous Ladli Behana Scheme which ensured Rs 1250 per month to every poor woman. Lakhs of women got benefitted from this scheme in the state. The women of Vidisha Lok Sabha seat blessed him with votes which could be described as a return gift in lieu of the Ladli Behana Scheme.

Along with this, there was massive public sympathy for Chouhan and it brought votes to him in a big manner. His native behavior and easy accessibility to people has earned him a tag of mass leader which proved huge dividends to him. With landslide victory from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, his political stature has increased to next level and his political career also got a shot in the arm.

As far his political career is concerned then he never got defeated in any election. He remained Lok Sabha member from Vidisha seat for record five times. Now this is the sixth time that he got elected from the same seat. Earlier he created a record by remaining Chief Minister of the state for four times.

Top BJP leadership said that PM Narendra Modi will set a record by becoming PM of the country for the third time in a row on Tuesday.

Celebrating the victory of the party on all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, BJP leadership said it is for the first time that Chhindwara seat has been won in the main election.

Earlier it was in by-election of Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in 1997 that Sundar Lal Patwa had defeated Kamal Nath. Joining the celebration at the party office on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that in previous Lok Sabha election, BJP had lost the Chhindwara seat by 37,000 votes and in this election, it registered victory by more than one lakh votes.

Talking about the thumping victory of NDA-led by BJP, he said that it is for the first time that any non-Congress government is reaching close to the mark of 300 seats for the third straight time.

Shedding light on BJP making a clean sweep on all 29 Lok Sabha seats, he said that there are candidates who have won the election by lakhs of votes. For instance, Shankar Lalwani won Indore Lok Sabha seat with margin of 11 lakh votes, Shivraj Singh Chouhan registered a victory (Vidisha seat) by vast margin of 8. 21 lakh, VD Sharma (Khajuraho) emerged victorious by a difference of 4.52 lakh, Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna) secured victory by margin of above 5 lakh votes etc. ì What a (good) time and what a record has been set (by BJP),î he stated.

Talking about victory in Rajgarh, he said in the previous general election, BJP had trampled Digvijay Singh in Bhopal and now this time, defeated him in Rajgarh.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is magic to form government †thrice in a row and BJP-led NDA is going to form government in the leadership of Narendra Modi. ì It is a great victory,î he claimed.

BJP state president VD Sharma said, 'This time Lotus also bloomed in Chhindwara.' He added BJP has managed to increase 10% vote share on every polling booth. On this occasion, former state president Prabhat Jha and others were also present.