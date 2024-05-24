MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Third Party Makes Contest Tough In Morena | Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pardesh): Morena was one of the constituencies where the victory margin was less than the votes secured by the candidate in third place in 2019 and 2014 general elections. In the present election, too, Morena is expecting an intense battle. The contest is between BJP’s Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Congress’s Satyapal Singh Sikarwar and BSP’s Ramesh Garg.

Given the historical context, the votes of third-party candidate may once again play a pivotal role in determining the winner. Polling in Morena concluded on May 7 in the third phase of LS poll and now the candidates and the voters are keenly awaiting the results on June 4. In 2019, BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar won with a margin of 1,13,341 votes, securing 5,41,689 votes against Congress’s Ramniwas Rawat who received 4,28,348 votes. BSP’s Kartar Singh Bhadana played a crucial role in the outcome, drawing 1,29,380 votes, which split the Opposition vote and benefited BJP.

The 2014 election saw a similar scenario with BJP’s Anoop Mishra winning by a margin of 1,32,981 votes. Mishra received 3,75,567 votes while BSP’s Vrindawan Singh Sikarwar received 2,42,586 votes. Congress candidate came third with 1,84,253 votes. Vrindawan Sikarwar is the uncle of the current Congress candidate Satyapal Singh Sikarwar.

Victory margin

In 2014, there were five constituencies including Morena, where the victory margin was equivalent to the number of votes received by third party candidate. These seats were Balaghat, Gwalior, Satna, Morena and Rewa.

Balaghat: Victory margin: 96,041

* Bodhsingh Bhagat (BJP): 4,80,594 votes

* Hina Likhiram Kawre (INC): 3,84,553 votes

* Anubha Munjare (SP): 99,392 votes

Gwalior: Victory margin: 29,699

* Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP): 4,42,796 votes

* Ashok Singh (INC): 4,13,097 votes

* Alok Sharma (BSP): 68,196 votes

Rewa: Victory margin: 1,68,726

* Janardan Mishra (BJP): 3,83,320 votes

* Sunderlal Tiwari (INC): 2,14,594 votes

* Deoraj Singh Patel (BSP): 1,75,567 votes

Satna: Victory margin: 8,688

* Ganesh Singh (BJP): 3,75,288 votes

* Ajay Singh (INC): 3,66,600 votes

* Dharmendra Singh Tiwari (BSP): 1,24,602 votes