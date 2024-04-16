MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Newly-Appointed Youth Congress President Mitendra Singh Booked For Violating MCC

MP: Newly-Appointed Youth Congress President Mitendra Singh Booked For Violating MCC |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed against the newly appointed Pradesh President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress, Mitendra Darshan Singh, in Gwalior on Tuesday for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Celebrating his new position with supporters, Mitendra Darshan Singh allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by exceeding the limit of vehicles in his convoy.

The troubles for the Congress during the election season do not seem to be decreasing, with several Congress leaders across the state facing one case after another. In this sequence, recently appointed Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh, who was tasked with the responsibility of leading the youth wing, is now entangled in police procedures. A case of violating the election model code of conduct has been filed against him by Gwalior Police.

50 vehicles with permission for only 2: Police

SP Niranjjan Sharma explained that on April 12, a rally was organized by Mitendra Darshan Singh, the newly appointed President of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress. During this rally, documents were requested regarding the permission for this demonstration, but during this time, the Youth Congress President verbally claimed to have the permission. However, upon inspecting the documents, it was found that he had permission for only two vehicles, while there were about 50 vehicles in his convoy.

After a complete investigation, a report was submitted on Monday by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, which stated that a violation of the model code of conduct was found in the rally held by Singh on April 12. In light of this, a criminal case under section 188 has been filed against him and his associates.

There was also tension with the police

It is worth mentioning that on April 12, after being appointed as the Youth Congress President of Madhya Pradesh, Mitendra Darshan Singh was heading from Gwalior to Bhopal for the first time. During this journey, he was preparing to hold a rally with his supporters. In the midst of this, the police stopped his rally at Gwalior's Phool Bagh Chowk. There was a confrontation between the police and the Youth Congress President regarding this incident. Four days later, now a case has been registered in this matter at the Padav Police Station.