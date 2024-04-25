MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Like Chhindwara, Modi Has No Programme In Rajgarh Constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making trip to Madhya Pradesh for over a fortnight. Modi has so far visited Balaghat, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Damoh, Betul, Sagar and Bhopal Lok Sabha constituencies. His trip to Morena and Dhar has already been fixed. Nevertheless, there have so far been no plans for his trip to the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

He did not visit Chhindwara, too. Former chief minister Divgijaya Singh is contesting from the Rajgarh constituency. Former chief minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara seat. According to sources, before the road show in Bhopal, a similar programme of the Prime Minister was to take place in Rajgarh.

Union Home Minister Amit and BJP’s national president JP Nadda went to Chhindwara for electioneering. But none of the national leaders of the BJP has so far gone to Rajgarh which is going to polls on May 7. A few national leaders may visit Rajgarh before that day, but it is not known whether Modi will go there or not. Rajgarh and Chhindwara are among those seats where the BJP is facing a tough fight.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To protest against alleged privatisation in forest department, thousands of labourers working for forest committees (van samiti) and their families will boycott voting in Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh and Hoshangabad on Friday, which is April 26. This was informed by Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Manch (Van Vibhag) president Ashok Pandey.

He said collectors concerned have been informed about the decision. He alleged that to snatch the jobs of labourers of Van Samiti, government is going for privatisation of schemes related to forest department. Privatisation will force labours of Van Samiti and watchmen to migrate. He added that even tribal community is up in arms against the privatisation. The phase-wise movement will continue till government doesn’t withdraw its decision.