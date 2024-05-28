MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leaders await new role after announcement of poll outcome

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fortnight has passed since the Lok Sabha election was held in the state. Now, the leaders are waiting for the outcome.

After the Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4, the role of many BJP leaders will change.

The role of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's state unit president VD Sharma, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma and many others may be fixed.

These leaders of the ruling party are waiting for BJP's return to power in Delhi.

If the BJP forms a government, both Chouhan and Sharma may get a role in the Union Ministry.

If the ruling party cannot form a government, both Sharma and Chouhan will be seen in national politics.

If Sharma goes to national politics, the party will have to find a president for its state unit.

The names of leaders, like Narottam Mishra, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Lal Singh Arya and Sumer Singh Solanki are doing the rounds for the post of the partyís state president.

There are reports that organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma may be appointed organisational general secretary and sent to any other state.

As there are no elections for a long time in the state after the Lok Sabha election, the ruling party cannot find a better time than this to make changes in the organisation.

Along with these leaders, the role of some ministers may also be changed. There are indications about it.

In the coming days, some legislators may be administered oath by removing a few ministers.

Changes likely in Congress, too

There may be changes in the Congress, too, after the results of the Lok Sabha election are announced. MPCC president Jitu Patwari has to set up his own team. A few new faces may be inducted into the party and old ones removed. The outcome of the Rajgarh Lok Sabha election will decide the new role of Digvijaya Singh. If he wins, his stature in politics will go up. Likewise, the role of former chief minister Kamal Nath whose responsibility has been limited in the party will depend on the election outcome of the Chhindwara constituency.