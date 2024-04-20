 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Chhindwara Candidate Bunty Sahu’s Lewd Talks With Woman Goes Viral; Congress Shares Audio Clip
Reacting to the matter, Bunty Sahu has termed it as fake. He said that the audio clip has been generated with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A purported audio clip of a ‘private conversation’ said to be between BJP Chhindwara candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu and an unknown woman reportedly has gone viral on social media.

The audio clip was shared by the official handle of MP Congress on Saturday, a day after Lok Sabha Phase-1 voting ended. However, Sahu has termed it 'conspiracy' by Congress.

Sharing the video, Congress captioned, “The audio of BJP candidate Bunty Sahu's playful phone conversation with a woman went viral.”

'Audio fabricated using AI tools'

Reacting to the matter, Bunty Sahu has termed it fake. He said that the audio clip had been fabricated using AI tools.

Sahu has accused Congress of a conspiracy against him in order to tarnish his image. He has also lodged a complaint about this matter with Chhindwara Police and demanded action against the X handles of State Congress President Jitu Patwari and the Madhya Pradesh Congress. 

According to information, the audio clip has been described as fake and artificial in the complaint.

Notably, Bunty Sahu's obscene video also went viral on social media a week ago. On his complaint, the police had registered a case against Kamal Nath's PA, RK Miglani, and journalist Sachin Gupta for making fake obscene videos viral. The police had also reached Kamal Nath's bungalow in Shikarpur to interrogate Miglani.

