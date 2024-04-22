MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 127 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase; 14 Candidates Withdrew Names On Last Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): On the last day of nomination withdrawal for the third phase of Lok Sabha election, 14 candidates withdrew their names on Monday. With this, now 127 candidates are in fray in nine Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in third phase.

One candidate each withdrew nomination in Morena, Bhind, Sagar, Betul, two each in Gwalior, Guna, three each in Vidisha, Bhopal. In Bhopal, 22 candidates have entered electoral battle. In fray are 15 candidates in Rajgarh, 15 in Morena, 7 in Bhind, 19 in Gwalior, 13 in Sagar, 13 in Vidisha, 8 in Betul.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan on Monday spoke to the district returning officers where first phase of Lok Sabha election was held and expressed displeasure over less voting percentage. In first round of general election, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara recorded poor voting percentage than the last election.

He asked collectors to ensure good turnout in the next round. He reviewed election preparations of all parliamentary constituencies through video conferencing. He asked collector to ensure that voting slips reach every house. The information given by the Booth Level Officers should be verified, he said.