MP: Lions Club Plants Saplings In Memory Of Ancestors

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Lions Club planted saplings at a park in Tyonda on Friday to remember ancestors and to conserve nature. President of Lions Club Lion Manisha Goyal, Lion Chandrakanta Dikshit, Lion Nikki Garg and social worker Sunil Babu Pingle planted saplings of sweet Neem, Kadam and various medicinal plants. They also pledged to take care of these plants. To ensure their protection, the Lions Club also provided tree guards.

Trees play an important role in protecting nature, Pingle said, adding that saplings are planted in memory of ancestors, so that they may be with us in the form of trees. Lion Manisha Goyal and Lion Chandrakanta Dikshit appealed to the people to plant saplings in memory of their ancestors and on their birthdays. A large number of people were present at the event.

