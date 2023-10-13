 Bhopal: Collectors Of Many Districts On Congress’s Target
Bhopal: Collectors Of Many Districts On Congress’s Target

Preparations for it are in full swing in PCC; complaints will be sent to EC

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission (EC) has removed two collectors and two superintendents of police after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

After the removal of these officers, many collectors are on the Congress’s hit list. The team dealing with the EC-related cases has asked the party’s district units to inform the MPCC about any collector or any officer showing favour to any political party.

The Congress is preparing in a big way to complain about the officers to the EC to keep the administration under pressure. After the removal of Jabalpur SP, the Congress has opened a front against collector Saurabh Kumar.

The collectors whom the Congress may target include Abhay Bedekar (Alirajpur), Subhash Dwivedi (Ashoknagar), Akshay Singh (Gwalior), Praveen Singh (Sehore), Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya (Umaria), Sandeep Makin (Datia) and Vandana Vaidya (Shahdol).

It is said that Bedekar comes from a family with RSS ideology. A video of Vaidya on an event of CM went viral, and the Congress objected to it. There were several complaints against Makin. Besides him, the Congress has been putting question mark on the functioning of other officers. Now, the party will pull all the stops to remove these officers.

Aditya goes as SP to Jabalpur, Asit to Bhind

The SPs of Jabalpur and Bhind have been removed after the EC’s instructions. The commission has posted new SPs to these districts. A 2011-batch IPS officer Aditya Pragap Singh has been sent to Jabalpur and Asit Yadav posted in Bhind.

