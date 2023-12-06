MP: Legislative Assembly Boasts Of 70 PhD Holders This Time

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of the total 230 winning candidates, 70 have postgraduate degrees, 7 hold doctorates, and 3 have completed a diploma.

Of these Assembly elects, only 2 are literate, 2 are 5th pass, 5 have completed 8th grade, 14 hold a 10th-grade qualification, 43 have completed their 12th grade, 49 are graduates, 35 are graduate professionals.

Among the 163 BJP candidates, the educational spectrum is diverse, 1 is literate, 2 have completed 5th grade, 4 have an 8th-grade education, 10 have completed 10th grade, 31 hold a 12th-grade qualification, 38 are graduates, 24 are graduate professionals, 47 have postgraduate degrees, 4 hold doctorates, and 2 have completed diploma courses.

On the other hand, out of 66 congress winning candidates, 1 is literate, 1 has an 8th-grade education, 4 have completed 10th grade, 12 hold a 12th-grade qualification, 11 are graduates, 10 are graduate professionals, 23 have postgraduate degrees, 3 hold doctorates, and 1 has completed a diploma. Additionally, Kamlesh Dodiyar from the Bhartiya Adiwasi Party stands out as a graduate professional.

Babu Jandel, Congress candidate from Sheopur, and Anil Jain, BJP candidate from Niwari, are the two winning candidates who are just literate.

On the other side, BJP candidates Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli and Mathura Lal Damar from Ratlam Rural stand out for having only a 5th-grade education.

The winning legislators who have earned a doctorate include, Dr Satish Sikarwar Congress candidate from Gwalior East, Dr. Ram Kishore Dogne congress candidate from Harda, Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh congress candidate from Amarpatan, Dr Rajesh Sonkar BJP candidate from Sonkatch, Dr Abhilash Pandey BJP candidate from Jabalpur Uttar, Dr Chintamani Malviya BJP candidate from Alot and Dr Mohan Yadav BJP candidate from Ujjain Dakshin.

81% BJP and 89% Congress elects are crorepatis

Out of the total 230 winning legislators, 187 are crorepati. 144 out of 163 BJP candidates and 61 out of 66 Congress candidates fall into the crorepati category. 102 candidates possess assets exceeding 5 crores, 71 have assets ranging from 2 crores to 5 crores, 48 candidates report assets worth 50 lakh to 2 crore, while only 9 candidates have assets less than 5 lakh.

Chetanya Kashyap, the BJP candidate from Ratlam City, leads the pack as the candidate with the highest assets, followed closely by Sanjay Satyendra Pathak, BJP candidate from Vijayraghavgarh, and Kamal Nath, Congress candidate from Chhindwara.