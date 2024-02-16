MP: Lakhs Of Devotees Throng River Banks On Narmada Jayanti In Jabalpur; Minister Rakesh Singh Carries Palanquin On Shoulders (WATCH)

MP: Lakhs Of Devotees Throng Banks On Narmada Jayanti In Jabalpur; Minister Rakesh Singh Carries Palanquin On Shoulders (WATCH) | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of virtuous mother Narmada was celebrated with great pomp on Friday in the entire Madhya Pradesh. Lakhs of devotees started thronging the banks of river Narmada in state’s ‘cultural capital’ Jabalpur since morning.

Many grand programs were organized in the city. Statues of Goddess Narmada were placed at various places and bhandaras were also organised. On the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, 1100 feet of Chunari was offered to the Goddess.

On this auspicious occasion, Madhya Pradesh urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, PWD minister Rakesh Singh, MLA Vishwas Sarang and Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh went to Narmada bank in Gaurighat on foot. Minister Rakesh Singh was seen carrying the palanquin of the Goddess on his shoulders.

FP Photo

Meanwhile, state labour minister Prahlad Patel went to Barman Ghat and worshiped Goddess Narmada.

Ministers reach banks on foot

This year, the most important thing was that VIP culture was not visible on the banks of Narmada. It happened for the first time when all the ministers including cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reached Gauri Ghat banks on foot. They worshipped the river Goddess and also performed Narmada Aarti.

FP Photo

During the program, minister Prahlad Patel wished the people of the state and said that he and his family as well as all the people who worship Goddess Narmada have faith in her. “We all want to take from Mother Narmada but we should also give something,” he added.

FP Photo

Women take out Kalash Yatra in Bhopal

According to local reports, more than five lakh devotees reached the banks of Narmada in Jabalpur and worshipped the Goddess on the occasion.

On the other hand, in Bhopal, women took out a Kalash Yatra from Narmada Bhawan to celebrate the occasion.