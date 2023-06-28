MP: Ladli Behnas Accuse Kiosk Operator Of Withdrawing Their Money In Morena

MP: 42 Women Of Morena Village Accuse Kiosk Operator Of Usurping Their Ladli Behna Yojana Money |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 42 women reached Morena Collectorate, accusing a kiosk operator for allegedly usurping the money they received under Ladli Behna Yojana on Wednesday.

'Sarpanch Secretary, Kiosk Operator Kept Their ATM Cards'

The matter pertains to Dina Pura village of Porsa tehsil. The women complained that the Parosa sarpanch secretary and kiosk operator have kept their ATM cards and passbooks. When they reached bank to withdraw their money, the bank officials told them the amount was already withdrawn.

The women have also complained that the police did not pay heeds to their complaint. Following which, they approached Morena additional collector Narottam Bhargava.

An inquiry was ordered in the matter.

Victim Vinita Devi told that kiosk operator Ravi Tomar came to the village and lied about opening everyone's account in Fino Bank.

Amount Already Withdrawn From Account

Another victim Aarti Tomar said, “The women neither have ATM card nor passbook. The sarpanch secretary and kiosk operator have kept our papers. When CM Chouhan sent us Rs 1000 under Ladli Behna Yojana, we went to the bank to ask for money. The bank officials told us that our accounts have been opened in another bank and the money has already been retrieved.”

When the women went to the kiosk operator, he refused to return their money.

Victims Made To Run From Pillar To Post

Followed by this, the women first went to the concerned police station to complain about it, but the station in-charge padi no heed to them. The victims then reached Porsa district panchayat where District CO also did not listen to them. Later, the women appealed to additional collector Narottam Bhargava.

Talking about the matter, Bhargava said, “Some women have complained against the kiosk operator for usurping their Ladli Behna Yojana money. The matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken after the investigation.”