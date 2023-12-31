MP: Kuno National Park's Main Gate Reopens, Enhancing Tourist Access

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day before the start of the new year, the Kuno Management has reopened the Tikauli gate of the Kuno National Park. This gate's reopening allows tourists to observe cheetahs up close, saving them travel time. Previously closed due to the shifting of cheetahs, this gate provides proper access for tourists to explore the Kuno National Park seamlessly.

Before the cheetah shifting, the main Tikauli gate of the Kuno National Park was closed to visitors, excluding park management. Only designated personnel had access to the park, and tourists had to travel approximately 170 kilometers from Shivpuri to reach the Sher entrance to witness cheetahs. Afterward, travelers had to cover a similar distance from the Pipal Bawdi gate in the Agra area. However, with the recent opening of the main Tikauli gate, tourists now face a more manageable journey of 80 kilometers.

Tourist activities have already commenced in the Kuno National Park. Visitors entering through the Ahir gate are encountering cheetahs, tigers, leopards, and other wild animals. The number of tourists has also increased, with approximately hundreds witnessing the wildlife daily through ten vehicles at the Ahir gate.

Regarding tourism, entry tickets for tourists can be obtained at the Tikauli gate from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Morning entry tickets remain valid until 11:30 AM. Additionally, afternoon entry tickets can be obtained from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with validity extending until 6:00 PM. Notably, every Wednesday afternoon will be designated as a leisure period for exploration.