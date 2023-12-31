Bhopal: Kaliasot River Bed Encroachment BMC Serving Notices To Occupants, Not Builders

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order related to Kaliasot River bed encroachment, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is serving notices only to individual residents in Kolar, not builders. The NGT had instructed for demarcation, identification and removal of encroachments within a range of 33 metre of Kaliasot river bed.

As the State government has to submit an action taken report in the NGT by January 14, the district administration completed demarcation and now the BMC is serving notices to encroachers.

However, the BMC move to send notices to only residents has evoked a strong reaction from them. HM Gupta, Sagar Prem Plaza resident, said, “The BMC is playing double standard as it is serving notices to residents and not the builders.

In 2015, there were only 2,000 encroachers, but now it has increased to 20,000. How encroachers increased in Kaliasot River bed? In 2015, notices were given to builders, but now residents are being given notices. The residents should go to the consumer forum instead of going to court for stay.”

On the other hand, asserting that rules were followed while constructing the buildings, Signature group MD (builder) P Raju, said, “When we are served notices by the BMC, we will approach the court for stay. So far, notices have not been served to us.

However, when we did construction, we followed all the rules so how it is illegal now. Even banks sanctioned loans after verification of all documents.”

Terming the BMC move as a clean chit to builders, environmentalist and NGT petitioner Dr SC Pandey, said, “The BMC is serving notices to individuals, not the builders. It shows that the BMC is giving clean chit to builders.”

When contacted, BMC commissioner Frank Noble told Free Press: “The BMC is serving notices to occupants on priority. Later on, builders will also be served notices.”